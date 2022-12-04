Violent Night is a manic but enjoyable Christmas movie

Prior to playing everyone’s favourite Sheriff in Stranger Things, David Harbour was a versatile character actor who has shared the big screen with everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Dwayne Johnson.

Now that his face is more recognisable he’s moved into leading man territory, although Violent Night certainly isn’t a cookie-cutter leading man role. He plays Santa Claus – the real one, now jaded from years of meeting the demands of increasingly materialistic kids. But his apathy is challenged when a group of mercenaries invade the home of a rich family, holding them hostage.

Few in the family would make Santa’s Nice List except for Trudy (Leah Brady), the virtuous youngest daughter who has turned to St Nick for help. Bound by duty, Santa slashes his way through baddies to save the day.

Violent Night is produced by the same people who made 2021’s Nobody, and the appeal is similar – unbridled violence from an unexpected toughie.

The film could be smarter, particularly in its portrayal of the self-obsessed Trudy family, but the story is content with delivering something more low-brow and straightforwardly entertaining.

With a groan so distinct it should be trademarked, Claus’s world-weariness is endlessly entertaining. Harbour fully commits to the plot’s stupidity, batting off plot-holes and muttering lines like “Santa Claus is coming to town” with unironic menace.

Elsewhere, John Leguizamo is good value as Mr Scrooge, the leader of the baddie gang and for film nerds, he offers a full circle moment, given he was a villain in one of the Die Hard movies, which this film certainly borrows from. All in all, a manic but enjoyable Christmas snack.