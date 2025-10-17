Victory the only Wish for connections of rising star miler

My Wish landed a Group Three on his last start.

RACING fans will be in their element when they stream through the gates for a 10-race programme at Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Sunday.

This could be the day of destiny for a number of gallopers on show, and none more so than champion miler Voyage Bubble, who steps out on to the turf for the first time this season in the Group Two Sha Tin Trophy (9.10am) over a mile.

The Ricky Yiu-trained seven-year-old, and last season’s Triple Crown winner, is one of the most popular horses in training in the city having won 11 races and amassed over £10 million in prize money.

The champion miler will be seeking to go one better than his second in this corresponding race last season, after chasing home talented but often frustrating Galaxy Patch, who renews rivalry again.

Of more of a threat to Voyage Bubble however, and lurking near the bottom of the handicap, is the perceived heir apparent to his champion miler crown, MY WISH, who receives 20 pounds from the top-weight.

There were whispers coming from the Mark Newnham stable during the summer break that the son of Flying Artie could be the next Golden Sixty, and his many thousands of supporters would not have been disappointed when he showed an impressive turn of foot in the closing stages to score in Group Three company last month.

There is little doubt the five-year-old has to win this contest if he is to be considered a serious contender for the Group One Champion Mile in December, and a recent smart trial suggests connections are going to be distraught if he gets beat.

If there is to be a surprise, keep an eye on ultra-consistent Happy Together who always shows up on the big occasions and given any luck in running is capable of making the frame again.

POINTERS

My Wish 9.10am Sha Tin