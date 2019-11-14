The Victoria line will grind to a halt in two weeks’ time thanks to a 24-hour drivers strike.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said today that Victoria line drivers would walk off the job from 10pm on Wednesday 27 November for 24 hours.

A union spokesperson said “abuses of procedures, agreements, pay arrangements and constant harassment of staff” were “at the heart of the dispute”.

RMT members voted unanimously to strike in July, but suspended the industrial action due to a breakthrough in discussions with London Underground.

However, talks have since broken down while the two sides were engaged in a conciliation process moderated by Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas).

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said the union remains open to negotiate with London Underground.

“It is extraordinary that London Underground seriously believed that they could get away with mugging off drivers on the Victoria line by making promises inside Acas and then pulling them away the moment that they step out into the daylight,” he said.

“London Underground’s actions are deliberately provocative and the announcement of action later this month is solely down to their childish behaviour.”

A Transport for London (TfL) spokesman said: “We have been making progress with the RMT on these issues and are disappointed they have chosen to call this action without notice.

“We urge them to continue working with us to solve these issues rather than disrupt Londoners with strike action.”

The announcement came as RMT also announced today it is balloting members for a possible London Overground strike.

The union is disgruntled about TfL’s plans to cut ticket office hours at many London Overground stations.

RMT argues that reducing ticket office staff would make stations less safe and make it more difficult for elderly people to use the service.