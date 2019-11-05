A union has confirmed plans to strike on 27 days throughout December on South Western Railway amid a long-running dispute that threatens to wreck commuters’ Christmas holidays.

The Rail and Maritime Transport (RMT) union accused the rail operator of an “unremitting failure” to give assurances that train guards will be kept on under a new operational model.

Drivers and guards will strike from midnight on Monday 2 December until 11.59pm on Wednesday, 11 December.

They wil then strike from midnight on Friday, 13 December until 11.59pm on Tuesday, 24 December.

The final set of strikes will leave services disrupted from midnight on Friday, 27 December, until midnight on New Year’s Day.

RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said: “Our members have been left with no choice but to call a further 27 days of strike action on South Western Railway.

“At the last meeting we held with SWR principles in agreements were made in good faith with the company’s negotiating team and we now feel hugely let down again. As long as the company continues to refuse to give assurances on the future operational role of the guard we will remain in dispute.

“I want to congratulate our members on their continued resolve in their fight for safety and the role of the guard on SWR. It is wholly down to the management side that the core issue of the safety critical competencies and the role of the guard has not been agreed.

“The union remains available for talks.”

Commuters reacted with fury as the strikes look set to throw the month of Christmas into chaos.

“Yes guards are needed but striking over a whole month, inconveniencing tens of thousands?? Wow….” said Matt Willis.

RMT yet again using the public to further their stance. Yes guards are needed but striking over a whole month, inconveniencing tens of thousands??

“Good job leaving children and old people stranded, alone, cold and vunerable [sic] as usual. Vile organisation with no morals,” added another user. “Passengers are NOT on your side.”

Others came down on striking staff members’ side of the argument.

“Greed from SWT putting profits and dividends to shareholders over safety ,” Rob Peat tweeted.

Juliet added: “Totally ridiculous. How are people supposed to get to work and home for the holidays?!?!”

City A.M. has approached South Western Railway for comment.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of the independent watchdog Transport Focus, said: “Yet more strikes are being dumped on passengers who may have to cancel Christmas holiday plans or endure miserable journeys to work. This dispute has dragged on for far too long and is damaging trust in the railway.

“Passengers have had enough of the on-going industrial action on South Western Railway services. They have faced lost time, money, more driving and deep frustration at not being able to rely on the trains.

“It is vital that the parties in this dispute get back around the table to resolve this matter without bringing the railway to a standstill.”