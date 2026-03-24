viagogo Announces Partnership with ULTRA Europe to Expand Global Access to Europe’s Premier Destination Festival

viagogo, the leading global ticket marketplace, today announced a new Open Distribution partnership with ULTRA Europe, strengthening the festival’s international ticketing strategy and expanding access for fans traveling from around the world to one of Europe’s most anticipated electronic music events.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260323558127/en/

Festivals are increasingly global experiences, driven by fan communities that discover events online, plan travel, and purchase tickets across markets. With this partnership, ULTRA is aligning with a marketplace built for international scale. As part of the agreement, viagogo will serve as ULTRA Europe’s Official international Distribution Partner internationally, supporting demand from fans across markets outside North America.

“ULTRA Europe is a bucket-list destination for dance music fans around the world, and it’s exactly the kind of event that benefits from a marketplace built for cross-border demand,” said Adam Rapchik, Global Head of Festivals, Fairs and Expos at viagogo. “With StubHub in North America and viagogo internationally, we’re giving ULTRA a unified way to reach new audiences, grow internationally, and better serve fans wherever they’re coming from.”

“From its roots in the U.S. to its global expansion, ULTRA has always been driven by the energy of its fans, with ULTRA Europe establishing itself as the ‘PREMIER DESTINATION MUSIC FESTIVAL’ attracting over 160, 000 fans each year to beautiful Split, Croatia.,” said Joe Bašić, Promoter & Organiser for ULTRA Europe. “By partnering with StubHub and viagogo, we’re focused on welcoming more international attendees, reaching new fan communities, and strengthening the overall ticketing experience for ULTRA Europe.”

ULTRA’s story began in the U.S., where its flagship event in Miami — “Ultra Miami” — helped shape the modern electronic music festival landscape and built a global community that continues to expand. ULTRA Europe extends that legacy, bringing fans together for a destination festival experience that blends music, travel, and culture in one of Europe’s most vibrant summer settings. The 2026 first phase line up has just been announced and includes Calvin Harris as the Main Stage performer, with additional shows by EDM heavyweights, John Summit, Martin Garrix, Dom Dolla, FISHER, I Hate Models, Miss Monique, Mau P, Sara Landry, Worship, with many more artists to come.

Every ticket purchased on viagogo is backed by a fan guarantee, providing fans with added confidence as they plan for major live moments and travel experiences.

To get tickets, visit viagogo here. Artists, teams, venues, and other rights holders interested in listing on viagogo can learn more here.

About viagogo

viagogo is the world’s leading marketplace to buy and sell tickets to any live event, anywhere. Through viagogo internationally and StubHub, our platform in North America, we service customers in 200 countries + territories in 33 languages and 48 available currencies. With more than 300 million tickets available to events around the world annually — from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater — viagogo offers the safest, most convenient way to buy or sell tickets to the most memorable live experiences.

For more information or insight into live experiences in the UK, reach out to press@viagogo.com and follow @viagogo on Instagram.

About Ultra Europe

More information about ULTRA Europe can be found on the official website page, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260323558127/en/

Contact

Press@viagogo.com

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With StubHub in North America and viagogo internationally, we’re giving ULTRA a unified way to reach new audiences, grow internationally, and better serve fans wherever they’re coming from.