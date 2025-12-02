Vbrick Unveils Integration with ServiceNow to Power Generative AI via Video Content

Vbrick, a leading end-to-end enterprise video solutions provider, today announced a new integration with ServiceNow. This next-generation capability enables organizations to use video assets stored in Vbrick as a data layer for generative AI workflows inside ServiceNow Now Assist, turning video content into actionable insights, context, and intelligence.

In modern enterprises, video is no longer optional – it serves as a primary medium for training, collaboration, customer support, executive communications, and more. But video content often remains locked in silos and disconnected from business processes. When teams need answers, the knowledge, insights, and context in video resources remain untapped. By integrating Vbrick with ServiceNow Now Assist, video content becomes a layer of structured intelligence, with transcripts, timestamps, semantic context, metadata, and summaries that can be leveraged for downstream generative AI use cases.

ServiceNow Now Assist combines AI capabilities with powerful workflow automation that can improve productivity, deliver better self-service, enhance searches, recommend actions, and provide answers.

The Vbrick integration can incorporate content and insights from videos in the answers Now Assist provides, return relevant videos in search results, enhance Virtual Agent responses with video links, and surface expert insights from video resources within Agent Workspace or other workflows. It can also power custom Now Assist skills that draw directly from video knowledge.

“By combining Vbrick’s video intelligence with ServiceNow AI capabilities, organizations unlock a new frontier,” said Paul Sparta, Vbrick Chairman and CEO. “Video is no longer passive media, but a dynamic, context-aware data layer that powers smarter, faster, and more human workflows. This increases self-service, improves case deflection rates, and accelerates time to value.”

This new level of integration builds upon Vbrick’s existing ability to seamlessly and securely embed video within the ServiceNow AI Platform. As the only certified enterprise video platform integration in the ServiceNow Store, Vbrick offers advanced features like automatic role synchronization, enterprise-grade security, and AI-powered search capabilities.

The Vbrick integration with ServiceNow Now Assist is available now via the ServiceNow Store and can be activated and configured within enterprises’ existing ServiceNow and Vbrick environments. To learn more, visit Vbrick.com/ServiceNow.

About Vbrick:

Vbrick transforms unstructured video data into a powerful source of enterprise intelligence. As the leading Enterprise Video Platform (EVP) provider, Vbrick’s AI-powered, cloud-native solution delivers the right video asset to any business process or AI agent via MCP (Model Context Protocol). By turning video into a connected data layer that is searchable, secure, and seamlessly integrated, Vbrick enables organizations to harness their content’s full potential and accelerate work at scale. Learn more at vbrick.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

