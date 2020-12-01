‘Vaccine passports’ will not be required for the pub, says Michael Gove

So-called ‘vaccine passports’ will not be required to visit the pub, Michael Gove has said.

Speaking on Sky News this morning the minister for the Cabinet Office said vaccine passports would not be required to visit the pub, and nor was he aware of any discussions taking place on such an idea.

Just yesterday Nadim Zahawi, the business minister who was appointed vaccine tsar over the weekend, said the government was looking at ways to enable businesses to establish whether customers have received a coronavirus vaccine before allowing them onto their premises, with vaccine passports on the cards.

He told Radio 4: “Restaurants, bars, cinemas and other venues, sports venues, will probably also use that system as they have done with the app.”

Zahawi’s comments followed NHS Test and Trace boss Baroness Dido Harding’s over the weekend, who revealed plans to introduce immunity passports in a bid to return to normality.

Harding told an event organised by the Health Service Journal that her team was investigating Covid-19 passports for the NHS app.

She said it was her hope “in the future to be able to have a single record as a citizen of your test results and whether you’ve been vaccinated”.

Elsewhere, Gove said he was “as confident and confident could be” that England would not need another national lockdown. He said the new tiers England will enter tomorrow are “robust”, but added: “you can never rule out [another national lockdown].”