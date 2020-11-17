Vaccine could accelerate the return to the office, survey finds

News that a vaccine could be rolled out as early as next month has been hailed as transformative and could see a return to the offices sooner than most think.

A survey of 700 UK employees by Publicis Sapient show 47 per cent of employees would feel more comfortable to get back to the office if an effective vaccine was in place.

Health concerns remain the main reason why employees are reluctant to head back to the office. Some 40 per cent are concerned about being exposed to coronavirus at the office while 36 per cent are worried about the commute.

But predictions for the “end of the office” are seemingly premature as the survey reveals the vast majority of the UK workforce wants a hybrid working model.

The pandemic has seen millions of British employees set up makeshift offices at home triggering a fundamental change to work patterns. Just 10 per cent of the UK workforce want to see a full return to the office.

Even with the benefits of saving money and time on the commute, UK workers are still struggling to adjust six months in. Just under a third of workers find distractions at home a problem with remote working, while 27 per cent struggle to stay motivated.

Flexible work hours and the ability to work from home top the list of benefits that people want a future employer to provide.

It may take some time to convince employers a hybrid model works, however. Recent research by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show more than two-thirds of businesses plan to scrap working from home beyond the pandemic. Just 19 per cent said they intended to ditch office space and incorporate remote working into their business model.

“The global workforce is settling into the work-from-home normal, most are desiring more flexibility once offices reopen. Returning to the office will be largely dependent on the widespread distribution of a trusted vaccine,” said Teresa Barreira, CMO of Publicis Sapient.