Uswitch owner RVU picks up Confused.com in effort to broaden reach

London-based RVU, owner of comparison site Uswitch and financial planning outfit Money.co.uk, has announced a deal to buy Confused.com from Admiral Insurance.

RVU will pick up Confused.com as well as the market leaders in insurance comparison in both Spain and France.

The sites were ultimately owned by Admiral.

Admiral told the stock exchange this morning the deal is worth £508m, most of which will be returned to shareholders.

The online comparison sector has boomed during the pandemic as individuals stuck at home made an effort to address their personal finances.

RVU boss Tariq Syed said it was a chance to expand the firm’s “comparison brand portfolio and geographic reach.”

“With its strong brand heritage and focus on insurance, Confused.com perfectly complements Uswitch’s expertise in the home services category.”

