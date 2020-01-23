US Treasury secretary says UK trade deal to be struck this year

US Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin has said he expects to wrap up a trade deal with the UK within the year, a day after he slammed a proposed British digital services tax as “discriminatory”.

The US’s commerce secretary Wilbur Ross, who was speaking at the same event at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said there were “far fewer issues between UK and US than between either of us and EU”, the BBC reported.

Read more: Donald Trump threatens high EU car tariffs if deal is not reached

The remarks were a change from the combative tone struck yesterday, when Mnuchin told UK chancellor Sajid Javid at a Davos event that he was “disappointed” that the US was not above the EU on Britain’s list of trade deals.

He also threatened to slap tariffs on UK cars if the government presses on with a plan to increase taxes on major digital firms, most of which are from the US. Javid defended the tax, saying it was “proportionate” and “temporary”.

Asked today whether the US would seek to increase the amount the UK paid for American pharmaceuticals as part of a trade deal, Ross said: “What we think is drugs should have similar prices wherever they are, but don’t believe we’re in any position to tell UK what to pay.”

The mooted US trade deal has been controversial in the UK, with many believing it will lead to lower food standards and include the NHS, although the government has denied this.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have been pleased by Mnuchin’s comments today, however. One of his key pledges during the December General Election was that leaving the EU would free the UK to strike its own trade deals with huge economies like the US.

The US Treasury secretary called a UK deal “an absolute priority of President Trump”. He said: “We expect to complete that with them this year, which we think will be great for them and great for us.”

Yet in a sign that things may not be so straightforward, UK trade secretary Liz Truss fired a warning shot at the US over the digital services tax. “UK tax policy is a matter for the UK chancellor, it’s not a matter for the US,” she said in the House of Commons.

Today’s renewed trade chatter came a day after US President Donald Trump turned on the European Union, accusing it of being “tougher than China” to deal with. He also threatened to put 25 per cent tariffs on EU cars if the bloc did not agree a trade deal this year.

“They haven’t treated us right… they have trade barriers where you can’t trade, they have tariffs all over the place,” he told a press conference at the elite Davos gathering.

He added: “I’ll be honest, I wanted to wait ‘til I finished China before I went to work on, respectfully, Europe.”

Read more: Exclusive: Downing Street plots for UK to ‘take up its flag’ at WTO months ahead of agreed time

Rosie Colthorpe, European economist at consultancy Capital Economics, said: “Car tariffs would dent Europe’s growth outlook, and could spark a costly trade war, increasing recession risks.”

“However, the example of the recent US-China trade deal does give us some hope that the EU and US can work something out.”