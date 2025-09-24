US Stargate expansion highlights UK’s modest AI ambitions

OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank have unveiled plans to construct five new AI data centres across the US as part of the expansive $500bn (£370bn) Stargate project.

This initiative aims to achieve 10 gigawatts of compute capacity by the end of 2025, with the latest expansion bringing the total to nearly seven gigawatts and over $400bn in committed investment over the next three years.

The new sites will be located in Texas, New Mexico, Ohio, and in an undisclosed location in the Midwest.

These developments are expected to generate approximately 25,000 on-site jobs, reflecting the growing demand for AI infrastructure amid the surge in generative AI services, such as ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman emphasised the project’s significance, stating, “AI can only fulfil its promise if we build the compute to power it. That compute is the key to ensuring everyone can benefit from AI and unlocking future breakthroughs.”

He further noted that the expansion is on track to meet the ambitious goal of 10 gigawatts of compute capacity by the end of the year.

UK’s modest ambitions

Across the pond, the UK’s efforts to bolster its AI infrastructure appear modest when compared to the scale of the US initiative.

OpenAI, in partnership with Nvidia and Nscale, recently announced Stargate UK, a sovereign AI infrastructure project aimed at enhancing the UK’s computing capabilities.

The UK rollout includes commitments from Microsoft, Nvidia, and Google, with investments totaling up to $30bn (£22bn).

This represents a fraction of the US’s $500bn commitment. The UK plans involve deploying up to 31,000 GPUs across multiple sites, including a new AI Growth Zone in Cobalt Park, North East England.

While the UK’s plans are significant, they remain far smaller than the US Stargate project in terms of total investment, computing capacity, and job creation.

Yet, the UK approach prioritises sovereign control and strategic deployment, ensuring critical AI capabilities remain under domestic oversight.

As the US accelerates its expansion with the largest AI infrastructure project in history, Britain is carving out its own path, demonstrating that even smaller-scale investments can deliver strategic, economic, and technological advantages.

Altman said: “The UK has been a long-standing pioneer of AI, and is now home to world-class researchers, millions of ChatGPT users, and a government that quickly recognized the potential of this technology”.

He also added, “Stargate UK builds on this foundation to help accelerate scientific breakthroughs, improve productivity, and drive economic growth.”

While the UK’s ambitions are commendable, the disparity in scale between the US and UK initiatives underscores the challenges Britain faces in competing on the global AI stage.

The UK’s strategic focus on sovereignty and local control may offer long-term benefits, but in the short term, it highlights the significant gap in investment and infrastructure between the two nations.