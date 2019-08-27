Bolsonaro will accept aid offer if Macron withdraws ‘insults’ as Trump pledges support

US President Donald Trump has said that his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro is “working very hard” on the burning Amazon, as Bolsonaro said he would only accept international aid if France’s leader withdraws “insults”.

On Twitter, Trump said said right-wing firebrand Bolsonaro has the US’s “complete support.”

“He is working very hard on the Amazon fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil – Not easy. He and his country have the full and complete support of the USA!” the President wrote.

But it comes as international pressure builds on Bolsonaro over fires that are ripping through parts of the Amazon rainforest.

NGOs and world leaders have blamed the President for an increase in the forests’ destruction. Some say he is not doing enough to fight the fires, while others claim he is enabling the farmers who set them to clear land.

Earlier today Bolsonaro said he would only accept a $20m aid package from the Group of Seven (G7) nations to fight the fires if French President Emmanuel Macron withdraws his “insults”.

Macron has called Bolsonaro a liar, and claimed Brazilian women are ashamed of him. Meanwhile Bolsonaro has mocked Macron’s wife for her looks.

Bolsonaro had initially aid that Brazil does not have the resources to fight the fires alone. He later declined offers of help.