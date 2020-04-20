US oil prices turn negative for first time ever

US crude oil futures turned negative for the first time in history today as storage space filled up and demand fell to coronavirus lockdowns across the world.

The May US WTI contract CLc1 fell $19.06, or 104.3 per cent, to a discount of 79 cents a barrel, after touching an all-time low of minus $1.43 a barrel.

Meanwhile, Brent LCOc1 was down $1.85, or 6.6 per cent, at $26.23 a barrel.

The June WTI contract CLc2 is trading more actively at a much higher level of $21.6 a barrel. The spread between May and June was more than $23, the widest in history for the two nearest monthly contracts, Reuters reported.

The oil market has come under mounting pressure during the coronavirus pandemic as demand slumps due to lockdown measures.

US storage facilities have also started to struggle with the surplus suppliers, weakening prices further.

Earlier this month, Opec agreed to slash global oil output by approximately 10 per cent, a deal that represented the largest cut in oil production ever.

However, both analysts and investors have expressed concerns over whether the cuts go far enough to offset the sharp fall in demand amid a coronavirus-induced recession.