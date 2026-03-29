US gearing up for ‘weeks of ground operations’ in Iran

The US is said to be gearing up for fresh action in Iran.

The US military is reportedly gearing up for “weeks of ground operations” in Iran in a move that will destroy optimism garnered over the last week that a peace deal could be on the horizon.

Sources at the Pentagon have told the Washington Post that the potential operations would not amount to a full invasion, but could include raids by infantry troops and special operations forces.

One quoted source told the outlet such a move could take “weeks, not months” should President Donald Trump give the greenlight to operations.

Iran’s parliament speaker has warned the US against a group operation and threatened to set American troops “on fire” as well as ramp up attacks on allies.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf was quoted in Iranian state media on Sunday saying Tehran’s forces “are waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional partners forever”.

Trump last week made another dramatic escalation where he pushed back the 48 hour deadline for Iran to re-open the Strait of Hormuz or see its power plants “obliterated” to Friday after he cited “productive” peace talks. The President later slapped another 10-day deadline on the ultimatum.

Fragile market sentiment

The speculation of fresh escalation come after 3,500 US sailors and marines arrived in the region as recently as Friday.

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Brent crude – the international benchmark for oil prices – finished the week at $114.81, following a six per cent jump on Friday as markets’ hopes for a ceasefire dimmed.

Neil Wilson, investor strategist at Saxo Markets, said on Thursday the mixed messages on ending the war and heft markers “sensitive to headlines and risk sentiment is fragile”.

He added that this weekend events would be an important indicator for future direction.

On Wednesday, reports had suggested that the US has sent a 15-point plan – as reported by the Wall Street Journal and Reuters – to Iran, with a wide criteria to end the war.

Tehran hit back at suggestions, appearing to mock the US administration.

Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaghari said: “The one claiming to be a global superpower would have already gotten out of this mess if it could. Don’t dress up your defeat as an agreement. Your era of empty promises has come to an end.

“Have your internal conflicts reached the point where you are negotiating with yourselves?”