US fighter jet wreckage found but pilot still missing

Wreckage from a US Air Force jet which crashed in the North Sea this morning has been found by HM Coastguard.

However, the plane’s pilot has yet to be found, it added.

A statement from the US Air Force said: “Search efforts by Her Majesty’s Coastguard have located wreckage from the downed F-15C Eagle and recovery efforts are underway.

“The pilot is still missing, and search and rescue efforts continue”.

A search and rescue operation was launched this morning after the fighter jet crashed at around 9.40am off the East Yorkshire coast.

The jet – which is believed to have crashed 74 nautical miles off Flamborough Head on the East Yorkshire coast – was from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk.

The reason for the crash are not yet known. The 48th Fighter Wing said that at the time of the incident, the pilot was participating in a training mission.

HM Coastguard said it was continuing to coordinate the search efforts:

“Humberside based HM Coastguard helicopter is working with other aircraft in the area, and the RNLI lifeboats from Bridlington and Scarborough continue to assist with the search along with other vessels”, a statement said.

“The search is ongoing and we have no further information”.

More to follow.