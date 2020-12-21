US charges former Libyan intelligence officer in relation to Lockerbie bombing

US Attorney General William Barr has announced former Libyan intelligence officer Abu Agila Masud will be charged in relation to the Lockerbie bombing.

The announcement came on the 32nd anniversary of the attack, when a Boeing 747 from London to New York exploded in mid-air.

Former Libyan leader Mohammad Gaddafi accepted his country’s responsibility for the attack before being deposed from power.

Barr said the US believed Masud made the bomb which brought down the Pan Am flight.

Masud is in custody in Libya on separate charges.

Barr said “no amount of time or distance” would stop the United States and UK authorities from pursuing Masud.

Most of the victims were Americans.