US Capitol threat revealed to be nearby fire

A nearby fire saw the US Capitol complex locked down this afternoon in the clearest sign yet of fraying nerves in Washington DC ahead of the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Read more: Donald Trump becomes first US president to be impeached twice

With the 46th President set to be sworn in on Wednesday, thousands of security forces have been deployed in the capital amid safety concerns.

After smoke was spotted, Capitol Hill was put into lockdown, with rehearsals for the ceremony abandoned.

The Washington DC fire service said it had responded to a fire nearby which was now extinguished.

Security services confirmed that there was no threat to the public.

The incident came weeks after rioters stormed the Senate and House of Representatives in protests at Donald Trump’s election defeat.

Five people, including a policeman, were killed in the chaos, which led to Trump becoming the first President to be impeached twice.

As a result of the rioting, local authorities have stepped up security in advance of Wednesday’s ceremony.

Read more: Four people dead at US Capitol as world watches on in horror

All 50 US states and the District of Columbia (DC) are on alert for possible violent protests, with the FBI warning that armed marches in state capitols are possible.