US Capitol 'at risk of attack' today after FBI warns of QAnon militia riot plans

Security was today beefed up around Washington DC and the Capitol building after the FBI revealed a militia group had shared plans to again storm the building and remove politicians.

An unidentified group of violent extremists discussed plans in February, the FBI said, to take control of the Capitol again and remove Democratic lawmakers from office.

This comes after police warned that a militia group might attempt another attack today to mark a key date on the calendar of a baseless conspiracy theory.

Read more: Four people dead at US Capitol as world watches on in horror

Today, 4 March, refers to the day when adherents to the ‘QAnon’ conspiracy theory believe that former President Donald Trump will be sworn in for a second term in office. This is because up until 1933, 4 March was the date of the inauguration.

In response to the FBI announcement, Capitol Police acknowledged the severity of the situation.

“We are aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex, including the possible militia attack.”

The US House of Representatives, which had been scheduled to debate Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid relief package today, cancelled its planned session after the warnings.

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 300 people for their involvement in the storming of the Capitol on 6 January 2021, which led to five deaths.

Those arrested include members of armed militia groups such as the Oath Keepers and the Three Per centers.