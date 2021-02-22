Sports fans will be allowed to return to stadiums from 17 May, with up to 10,000 spectators permitted in the largest venues.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the relaxation of rules today as he laid out his plans for emerging from lockdown.

The announcement means that crowds should be in attendance for Euro 2020 matches at Wembley in June, England’s home cricket internationals, Wimbledon, the Open Championship and the British Grand Prix.

Read more: Breaking: ‘All over by June’ under Boris Johnson’s roadmap for leaving lockdown

“The turnstiles of our sports stadia will once again rotate subject to capacity limits on the size of the venue,” said the Prime Minister.

No earlier than 17 May, the following number of spectators will be allowed at live sporting events:

1,000 people or half the venue’s capacity for indoor events;

10,000 people or 25 per cent of capacity for seated events at large venues ;

; 4,000 people or half capacity for other outdoor events.

A further relaxation of the rules no earlier than 21 June is expected to see sports fans return in even greater numbers.

Read more: Boris Johnson indicates furlough scheme will be extended past March

The last day of the Premier League season, Sunday 23 May, is likely to herald the return of sports fans in the largest numbers since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

England’s cricketers start their first Test series, against New Zealand, on 2 June at Lord’s.

England’s first Euro 2020 fixture at Wembley is against Croatia on 13 June. They face Scotland on 18 June and the Czech Republic on 22 June.

Wimbledon is due to open its doors on 28 June. The Open starts at Royal St George’s on 15 July. The British Grand Prix at Silverstone is on 18 July.

Read more: All Premier League games to be televised until fans return to stadiums