Up in smoke: Imperial Brands profit shrinks as regulators knock vaping

Imperial Brands blamed “tough trading” in its vaping division after full-year profits slipped and shareholders saw earnings per share fall by a quarter.

The figures

Operating profit fell 8.7 per cent to £2.2bn in the 12 months to the end of September.



That came despite a 5.1 per cent rise in revenue to £31.59bn. Earnings per share sank 26.2 per cent to 106p, down from 2018’s 143.6p.



Its NGP line revenue posted growth of 52.4 per cent to £285m, while tobacco net revenue rose 2.7 per cent to £7.7bn.



Meanwhile net debt ticked up by £71m year on year to £11.97bn.

Why it’s interesting

Imperial Brands’ shareholders have put up with losses of around 35 per cent this past year, following September’s profit warning over US vaping fears.



That prompted chief executive Alison Cooper to say she will step down after 20 years with the tobacco giant, nine of those as boss.



Today Cooper called 2019 a “challenging” year and said “tough trading” in Imperial Brands’ vaping products was to blame for results falling below expectations.



Instead Imperial Brands will now look to reset its NGP strategy for 2020, targeting markets with the best chances of growth.

Vaping is under heavy regulatory pressure in the US, where President Donald Trump has called it a “problem”.



The shift comes as the tobacco giant said senior director Therese Esperdy would take over as chairman from Mark Williamson at the start of next year.



“[Esperdy’s] international executive experience and the acute understanding she has of the business, the sector we operate in and the concerns of investors, many of whom were consulted during the recruitment process, is invaluable,” Imperial Brands’ board said. “Today’s announcement provides stability through the chief executive officer recruitment process, which is a key priority.”

Liberum welcomed the move and stuck to a target price of 2,900p for the tobacco giant as net revenue grew 2.2 per cent, beating expectations of two per cent.



“The company importantly announced a new chair and we see material progress towards the premium cigar sale in light of disclosure and cigar industry publications late last night,” the broker added.



The firm’s share price remained steady in early trading at 1,735.6p.



Last week US tobacco company Altria reported a $4.5bn (£3.5bn) loss in the third quarter of 2019, driven by its 35 per cent stake in Juul, as the e-cigarette maker’s products were banned in several cities and states.

What Imperial Brands said

Outgoing CEO Alison Cooper said:

