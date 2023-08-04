Unlocking what makes AI tick – part one

TLDR: The combination of Web3/metaverse, AI and blockchain technologies hold great potential to create decentralised systems that are far superior to existing centralised systems.

AI can contribute to the functionality of smart contracts by enabling advanced decision-making capabilities, such as data analysis, pattern recognition, and predictions. Moreover, generative AI can be combined with blockchain technology to create unique digital assets that can be monetized on a decentralized platform.

The ultimate goal is to maximize personal and economic freedoms while minimizing casualties resulting from revolution or war. To achieve this goal, we need AI systems that recognize deep flaws and biases in human history and ideology. By using AI to verify truth versus lies in published articles and spoken words, we can hold writers, speakers, and publishers accountable for their content. Eventually, this truth-telling system could become a standard feature for all communication channels and social media platforms.

Evolutionary catalysts Web3 + AI

Web3/AI technologies are far superior to legacy systems such as central banks which try to control what should be left to Adam Smith’s invisible hand instead of left up to a small group of ageing politicians. Humans are prone to error and political pressure; central banks are run by humans. The Federal Reserve Chairs over time have and continue to make grave errors in judgement. Fed Chair Powell promised inflation was transitory in late 2021, but we all know how that turned out. In other areas that have been improved, Elon Musk’s self-driving cars logged fewer accidents by orders of magnitude than human beings behind the wheel. Already, AI surgeons make fewer errors compared to highly experienced surgeons. And AI is just getting started. The speed at which ChatGPT is being developed is staggering. ChatGPT4 is more than an order of magnitude superior to ChatGPT3. The mind boggles at future versions of ChatGPT.

Web3 can be open-source and decentralized which will spur the creator economy where each of us can build on other people’s creations. You own your own creations thus monetization is more economic compared to Web2 centralized systems such as YouTube. You can also port your digital items which could be gaming items or songs from Spotify across various platforms. Further, users can profit share in royalties by owning a piece of the platform whether it is a game, a piece of music or art, real estate, a stock or any number of other possibilities.

Blockchain is the beating heart of Web3. It is the first and main protocol of crypto, but there are other types of distributed ledgers such as Hashgraph, IOTA’s Tangle and DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph).

Some of these technologies will surpass Visa level processing by miles with the help of AI. In fact, some will be designed by AI. AI will manage to create systems no human could have ever invented as AI’s are pitted against one another, much as we see in trading today. Only a few will come out on top running the entire system like a series of continuously optimizing fractal patterns within numerous networks.

Generative AI

Generative AI which generates text, images, or other media based on prompts pairs nicely with Web3. A generative image platform such as Stable Diffusion that was built on the blockchain could easily track whose art went into generating an image and charge the person downloading the art. The royalty could then be split with the artists that contributed to it. Blockchains make it possible to verify that you created or own the real thing in real-time. NFTs allow us to verify that we own the real thing and can be combined with generative AI.

AI + Smart contracts

AI can significantly contribute to the functionality of smart contracts in Web3 by integrating advanced decision-making capabilities, enabling more intelligent and dynamic transactions on decentralized platforms built on blockchain technology. Smart contracts can be enhanced to handle more complex decision-making processes that require data analysis, pattern recognition, or predictions. For example, AI can analyse vast amounts of data from various sources, such as market trends, user behaviour, or environmental factors, to make informed decisions within the smart contract. AI can also debug smart contracts much as it can debug code.

AI’s limitations

But while its use cases are numerous, AI is only as good as what it’s fed. We need AI including future forms of ChatGPT to recognize the deep flaws and ultimate downfall in such controversial, complex topics such as authoritarianism and wokeness, but to do so, it needs to be supplied with a full history stack going back centuries showing the rise and fall of such ideologies when applied to real life. So while history is always manipulated by the victors therefore deeply biased, a highly sophisticated form of AI could identify such bias much as AI can eventually be used to score truth vs. lies in published articles and the spoken word which could make truth telling economic as is discussed below.

AGI

Artificial general intelligence (AGI), also known as general AI, takes AI to a new level as it can learn from history and real-time data so can think for itself. But the current evolutions of AI can already do this to an extent using bots. A bot, short for robot and also called an internet bot, is software that operates as an agent for a user or other program or to simulate a human activity.

Bots are normally used to automate certain tasks, meaning they can run without specific instructions from humans. Bots created by humans in a digital environment can train future generations of bots. That said, much concern has been voiced about AI eventually overtaking or controlling human beings. This is where decentralized AGI comes into play as it does not carry nearly the risk to humans that monolithic AGI does. Communications can be continuously monitored. If an alert is triggered, action can be taken.

Bots being developed today will become the brains of real robots tomorrow. Bots can be created and used for quality control, validation/verification, error detection, and avoidance of single points of failure. Bots which share human traits can also monitor and teach each other.

As pointed out in the Stanford “Smallville” and Minecraft Voyager papers, bots can evaluate and correct each other in real-time. Bots develop confidence in each other through observations much as humans do. Bots can be sandboxed. Companies such as Project Atlantis create then enable bots to work toward common goals. Greenland with its harsh environmental conditions is the first test case. By conquering inhospitable environments, it can be used as a precursor to other areas of the planet and eventually even to other planets as we colonize space.

AI can understand ten levels deep

The reason why divisions exist between people and their ideologies is often because of cultural conditioning, bad data, an incomplete, fully contextual understanding, and mainstream media brainwashing.

To understand a complex issue, one needs to understand its history in context with other histories as well as its long term results taken in context with other results against other ideologies. I call this being able to understand an issue ten levels deep.

Most people don’t have the interest, time, or perhaps bandwidth to understand a highly complex topic ten levels deep, so base their mistaken conclusions on a limited or erroneous dataset. Some get emotionally swayed further colouring their conclusions. MSM is expert at doing this to readers taking isolated case examples then blanketing such atrocities to universal behaviour within a particular group. This has been done with drugs, sex, economics, and alleged acts of war.

This is how words such as terrorism and capitalism become weaponized. This is how rights crippling laws are enacted. The Salem witch hunts were just the start. Over time, governments gain monopolistic control over people’s economic and personal freedoms. Eventually, there is revolution and war. Ray Dalio of Bridgewater illustrated this in his book by doing a “level 10” deep study of past cycles going back hundreds of years. It is one of the most complete works done that detail why we have booms and busts, why leading currencies eventually fail, and revolution and war are the end result. Indeed, the lifetime of a leading reserve currency is typically 120 years or less.

AI+Web3 can eventually make the atrocities of throwing innocent people under the bus, ruining their reputation, and/or incarcerating them a thing of the past. In time, such technologies could even prevent genocide by dictators by decentralizing power structures into network states such as I described here and here.

AGI could see which ideologies and systems of governance may result in the long term good for humanity. There may be multiple systems as cultures can vary greatly. What is celebrated in one culture may be demonized in another. #marijuana #sex #drugs. In consequence, casualties would be minimized while maximizing cost/benefit and risk/reward.

To maximize personal, economic, and spiritual freedoms, perhaps the one ideology is “Obey reality” where each person has the freedom to define their own reality, then make adjustments and corrections along the way as they learn and evolve. Since each of us is unique but also similar, the freedom to create one’s reality and be true to one’s nature is key. The millions of Discord channels speaks to this. Web3 further enables this.

Certainly, rare individuals such as Naval Ravikant and Ray Dalio have studied history nearly ten levels deep so have published works that come as close to the truth as have been published to date on economics, finance, politics, and ideologies.

AI could mine for the thinking process that drove great philosophical and scientific minds such as Einstein, Tesla, and Feynman. That is not to say this would be a flawless approach since data as well as its interpretations can be fallible, but why not feed an AI with such data so that AI too can come to the best possible conclusions then adjust in real-time as new data comes to light?

This iterative process could maximize real-time accuracy. Elon Musk created TruthGPT with this in mind.

Making truth economic

This all points to making truth economic. History is told by the victors who bias the actual events. To minimize distortions, blockchain can record the events as they occur in real time. DAOs can build communities that support such accuracy. Such members will be geodecentralized. Their numbers will grow seeing how truth carries more economic and social benefits than lies.

Regulation can be created via DAO governance token vote. Once the number of supporters accelerates through word of mouth and/or online awareness and/or crowdfunding, these groups can start having a voice and influence over conventional physical systems of governance, thus it starts in the cloud then populates the land, from digital to physical, ideologically aligned but geo-decentralized.

Bitcoin never advertised yet reached $1 trillion because it’s a cryptographically verifiable history of who holds what BTC. Big tech such as Facebook attracts billions of users. TikTok influencers have 1m+ followers. The network state, as opposed to nation state or net-woke state, can build a society with a shared national consciousness, perhaps using bitcoin or some DAO cryptocurrency as its currency, while crowdfunding various pieces of land around the world. Once it reaches a substantial following, it can achieve diplomatic recognition. Web3, AI, and distributed ledgers such as blockchain can be used to populate the network state.

Web3 and AI are formidable. Both are still very early. The technological innovations that can be created are mind blowing. AI can eventually verify truths from falsehoods and record on the blockchain so it can log histories that are far more accurate than before.

In time, MSM and all authors, speakers, and publishers will be held more accountable than ever. Exponential growth is standard as these technologies climb their respective S-curves. Few understood how life changing the internet would become in the mid-1990s but that has always been the case with bleeding edge tech.

Some articles of mine include discussion on quantum computing, ML/AI, AR/VR. DAOs/DApps, et al which can all be synergistically integrated. The company Nillion is attempting to create a blockchain substitute and/or a tech that synergizes with existing blockchains. I’m all for synergistic effects or superior technologies that can co-exist with or outdo blockchain.

AI still so early

AI has a long way to evolve but it is stunning to see how fast it took off after a number of years of dev. My article link above on using AI to verify truths was a generalized view of how AI could be used for this purpose.

Shortly after I published the article, by coincidence, a team put together a 60+ page patent application on how to use AI to delineate shades of truth and lies in all matters verbal or written. Others such as Blackbird.ai are developing equivalent technologies. I look forward to a time when truth telling becomes the standard.

Writers, speakers, and publishers would be motivated by the economic incentives in achieving a high truth score as this would directly affect circulation and sales. People vote with their pocketbooks as the old saying goes.

(͡:B ͜ʖ ͡:B)

