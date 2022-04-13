Union calls on Avanti West Coast to withdraw see-through uniforms following staff complaints

RMT asked Avanti West Coast to withdraw its newest uniform after staff complained about it being see-through. (Photo/RMT)

The union RMT today called on Avanti West Coast to withdraw its new uniforms after staff complained about them being see-through.

“We have received a large number of complaints from members on ‎the West Coast Mainline who have been issued with these flimsy new blouses and shirts by Avanti which are basically transparent,” said RMT’s general secretary Mick Lynch.

“The shoddy items need to be withdrawn immediately and replaced with quality garments made of the appropriate material.”

The union has called on the rail operator to “take urgent action” and rectify the situation, saying uniforms made staff feel uncomfortable, “exposed and a target for that abuse.”

According to Avanti West Coast, the issue was not raised when staff trialled them on.

“The composition of the shirt is heavier than the current uniform and conforms with international standards of grading quality,” a company spokesperson said.

“Our staff have the option to wear alternative items including a polo shirt, dress, or layer with other garments as part of the design and we’ll continue to work with them to take onboard their feedback”.