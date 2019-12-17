Unilever warns 2019 sales growth will miss expectations

Unilever has warned this morning that will miss sales growth expectations this year due to challenging trading environments in some of its largest markets.

The consumer goods giant said full-year underlying sales growth is expected to be below three per cent, and warned that the slump will continue into 2020.

The conglomorate had previously forecast underlying sales growth of between three and five per cent.

Unilever blamed slowing sales growth on an economic slowdown in South Asia – one of its largest markets – and difficult trading conditions in West Africa.

The company said trading in North America is showing early signs of improvement but warned that a full recovery will take time.

Earnings, margin and cash are not expected to be impacted, the company said in a statement.

Chief executive officer Alan Jope said: “Due to challenges in certain markets, we expect a slight miss to our full year underlying sales growth delivery.

“Looking ahead to 2020, growth will be second-half weighted. While we expected improvement in the first half of 2020 versus this quarter, we expect that first half growth will be below 3 per cent.

“Our full year underlying sales growth is expected to be in the lower half of the multi-year range.

“Growth remains our top priority and we are confident we have the right strategy and investment in place to step up our performance.”

