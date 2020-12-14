Unilever to put climate plan to shareholder vote

Unilever will put its climate action transition plan to a shareholder vote, the consumer goods giant announced today, the first global firm to take such a step.

The company has set a number of ambitious targets for reducing its emissions over the next two decades, including a commitment to be net zero from sourcing to the point of sale by 2039.

It will lay out its strategy for how to achieve these goals in its climate plan, which shareholders will then vote on.

The plan is due to be published in the first quarter fo 2021, with a vote scheduled for Unilever’s AGM on 5 May.

The plan will be updated on a rolling basis and Unilever will seek an advisory vote every three years on any material changes made or proposed to the plan.

It will also report on progress against its targets every year, starting in 2022.

Chief executive Alan Jope said, “Climate change is the most pressing issue of our time and we are determined to play a leadership role in accelerating the transition to a zero carbon economy.

“We have a wide ranging and ambitious set of climate commitments – but we know they are only as good as our delivery against them.

“That’s why we will be sharing more detail with our shareholders who are increasingly wanting to understand more about our strategy and plans.”

In addition to its 2039 goal, Unilever has pledged to achieve net zero emissions from its own operations by 2030. It has also committed to a 50 per cent reduction in emissions footprint of its product by the same date.

In addition, in September the firm said it would remove all fossil fuels from its cleaning products by the end of the decade.