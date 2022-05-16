Hope and excitement in Kyiv as Ukrainian troops reach Russian border: Retreat is embarrassment for Putin

Ukraine is hit by a wave of hope and excitement this morning as its troops have reached the border with Russia.

Troops defending the city of Kharkov claim to have pushed back Russian troops to the Ukraine-Russia border. Ukrainian authorities released a video in which a military unit poses in front of a boundary marker.

The governor of Kharkov confirmed the achievement via a message on Telegram.

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing.



The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 15 May 2022



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/F1UxE3Ay08 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 15, 2022

Kharkov is Ukraine’s second-largest city with a population of around 1.4m people. The city has been bombed by Russian troops for weeks.

In recent days, there were multiple reports that Russian troops were forced to retreat.

Donbas

Meanwhile, the battle in the most eastern part of Ukraine continues. Since early April, the Russian Army has zoomed in on Donbas. According to various reports, they now control a large part of the provence.