UK's sanitising obsession boosts sales at Dettol maker Reckitt Benckiser during Covid pandemic

The UK Government’s message of “Hands, face, space” during the Covid pandemic is still paying off for hygiene and cleaning products maker Reckitt Benckiser.

Reckitt Benckiser reported a higher-than-expected jump in quarterly sales as Brits kept up their heightened cleaning regimens a year into the Covid-19 pandemic, and the company backed its full-year outlook.

The pandemic boosted Reckitt’s sales to record levels last year, and today it said like-for-like sales at its hygiene business that sells Harpic disinfectants and Dettol sanitisers surged 28.5 per cent in the quarter.

However, it wasn’t all good news.

An almost non-existent flu season meant its health unit, which makes Strepsils and other remedies, saw sales fall 13 per cent.

Overall like-for-like sales across the company were up 4.1 per cent for the first three months of the year.

