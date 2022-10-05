UK’s pension crisis could be repeated abroad, analysts warn

The crisis that rocked the UK’s pension funds last week could soon be repeated overseas due to proliferation of so-called liability driven investment (LDI), analysts have warned.

UK funds deploying LDI strategies came under extreme strain in the fallout of the Chancellor’s tax-cutting mini-budget as gilt yields soared and prices tumbled.

Funds were forced to stump up cash for hefty collateral calls, forcing them to scramble to sell off bonds and equities on the cheap to meet the calls.

Analysts at UBS said today that while the UK was at heightened risk of a meltdown, “the core issues are present in leveraged positions held by a variety of investors across markets.”

“This means risks are present broadly, and in the wake of the UK event we think investors will end up holding more cash to protect against margin calls,” analysts said.

They warned that fund managers would be forced to boosting their liquidity to meet potential collateral calls, which could mean lower returns over time.

“Essentially the deterioration in liquidity (specifically market depth) in rates markets means investors need to hold more liquidity, which will dampen long term performance,” they said.