UK’s first cannabis-based medicines study gets green light in NHS

LVL Health has launched the UK’s first regulatory approved clinical study for cannabis-based medicines, available on the NHS.

The study is hoped to provide data which could open the door to deals within the NHS for cannabis medication for pain.

It comes just days after the first medicinal cannabis company to list on London’s main market lands a European distribution deal.

“Regulatory bodies such as NICE (National Institute for Care & Excellence) have asked for more scientific data to support the benefits of medical cannabis. We are looking to deliver exactly what has been asked for in this regard,” managing director at LVL Health, Tony Samios said.

“Cannabis-based medical prescriptions on the NHS is a long-term goal, and only through the provision of this kind of data can we hope to move the dial in cannabis prescriptions and make a real impact to the health of patients.”

Cannabis-based medicines are thought to have meaningful benefits for those living with chronic pain.