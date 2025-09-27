UK’s crisis-ridden family courts are failing children

The test of a society is how it treats its children, but our family courts are in crisis. Reform cannot be more urgent, writes Robert Hines

The family courts are in crisis. Parents wait months, sometimes years, for hearings that decide where children will live or how finances will be divided. Judges, lawyers, social workers and, above all, families are ground down by a process that is slow, adversarial and bewildering. Reform is not optional. It is urgent.

The causes are hardly a mystery. Courts are drowning in cases, their backlogs worsened by the pandemic. There are too few judges and staff to manage the load. Reports from Cafcass officers, psychologists and social workers arrive late because those services are overstretched. Legal aid cuts mean more parents appear without lawyers, dragging out hearings and straining already stretched judges. Outdated IT systems and weak case management compound the problem. Meanwhile, safeguarding issues create unavoidable complexity.

The result is a system that fails families and children by default. How do we fix this?

Technology as an ally

The pandemic showed what innovation can do. Remote hearings kept cases moving and saved wasted hours of travel and waiting. Yet progress since has been glacial. In an age of rapid digital transformation, the courts remain stuck in the past.

Technology must be more than a sticking plaster. A digital revolution, properly funded, could help judges filter urgent issues from procedural clutter and improve case management. Families should be able to access clear, user-friendly platforms that explain the process. The technology exists. What has been lacking is political will and funding. The need for change is critical.

Timetables that serve children

Cases drift because the system allows them to. Early hearings should pin down issues within weeks, not months. Strict timetables for evidence and decisions would compress proceedings into focused blocks and cut repetition.

Specialist fast-track lists could deal with straightforward disputes quickly, leaving judges to concentrate on complex cases and welfare issues.

Designated case managers with powers to impose and enforce timetables should oversee each case. Time limits are not about cutting corners; they are about putting family needs before bureaucratic inertia.

No amount of technology can replace human judgment. Judges, magistrates and court staff are chronically undervalued and overstretched. Social workers, Cafcass officers and expert witnesses face impossible caseloads, leaving families waiting months for essential assessments.

We need more judges and magistrates, properly supported and incentivised. Court staff deserve recognition, career progression and training. Investment in social services and child mental health professionals is essential. Better training in family law, child psychology and conflict resolution would raise competence across the system.

Rebuilding access to justice

Cuts to legal aid have left too many parents unrepresented. Hearings take longer and vulnerable families are left at a disadvantage. Restoring targeted legal aid for early advice and mediation would save both money and time. Duty lawyer schemes in family courts, like those in criminal courts, would ensure parents are not left to navigate alone.

Litigation magnifies conflict and drains resources. Yet too often families are funnelled into court as a first resort. Compulsory mediation should be the gateway to court, with exceptions for cases involving abuse or acute risk. Properly funded mediators can help parents reach quicker, less destructive agreements. Those who refuse to engage without good reason should face consequences.

A test of national priorities

Taken together, these reforms would ease the backlog, restore confidence and deliver outcomes that put families and children first. Technology can streamline processes. Timetables can cut delays. Investment in people can remove bottlenecks. Legal aid can restore fairness. Mediation can divert families from adversarial conflict.

The test of a society is how it treats its children and its most vulnerable. Fix family justice, and we not only uphold the law, but we give families a chance to heal, and children the stability they deserve. This is not luxury. It is a necessity.

Robert Hines is partner at Vardags