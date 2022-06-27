Ukrainian shopping centre with 1,000 people inside hit by Russian missiles

At least two people have been killed and 20 injured in the strike, which took place in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk.

Russia today launched a missile attack on a Ukrainian shopping centre with at least 1,000 people inside, President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed.

At least two people have been killed and 20 injured in the strike, which took place in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk.

Read more Where to eat to support Ukraine and learn about the country’s fabulous cuisine

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a senior aide to Zelensky, said that those injured were in a serious condition.

Firefighters are tackling the blaze currently, with pictures on social media showing the entire building on fire.

“The mall is on fire, rescuers are fighting the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine,” Zelenksy said.

“No danger to the Russian army. No strategic value. Only the attempt of people to live a normal life, which so angers the occupiers.

“Russia continues to place its powerlessness on ordinary citizens. It is useless to hope for adequacy and humanity on her part.”

It comes after Russia has increased its attacks on Ukrainian cities in the past week, with the capital of Kyiv hit with repeated shelling over the weekend.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said Vladimir Putin was intensifying his attacks to send a message to G7 leaders currrently meeting in Germany.