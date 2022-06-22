Ukrainian government recruits UK ad giant WPP to craft economy rebuilding campaign

WPP and the Ukrainian Government have announced a fresh partnership to attract investment into Ukraine and help rebuild its economy.

WPP agencies from Ukraine, Poland and Czech Republic will work with the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko and his government colleagues on ‘Advantage Ukraine’ to demonstrate that Ukraine is open for business.

The initiative will target business leaders within the region and across the world to encourage inward investment to support the economic recovery of the country, as revealed in a session with WPP CEO Mark Read at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The wider programme will showcase the variety of talent and expertise in Ukraine across sectors including agriculture, technology, education and the creative industries and its huge potential for commercial investment.

Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said: “I’m pleased to announce our partnership with WPP on our new Advantage Ukraine initiative that will create the right conditions for inward investment and create attractive opportunities for visionary business leaders and investors. We want the world to know that Ukraine is still open for business and has the potential to be a key cultural and digital technology European hub.”

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, commented: “We are very proud to be able to support Ukraine directly through this campaign. Creativity has the power not only to solve commercial problems but to address some of the biggest issues we face.

WPP’s partnership with the Ukrainian Government will aim to do both – underlining the enormous commercial potential of the country while supporting the economic recovery essential to rebuilding Ukrainian social and cultural life and ensuring a positive future for its citizens.”