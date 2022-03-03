Ukraine cancels airdrop and plots launch of NFTs

Ukraine’s government has cancelled a planned airdrop and will instead sell NFTs to support the resistance to Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine’s government and NGOs have so far raised $54m in crypto donations to support the country’s armed forces and civilian population amid conflict with Russia.

The government had planned to issue tokens through an airdrop, an event which involves distributing free crypto tokens in order to encourage adoption. However, in a tweet today, the country’s deputy prime minister announced that “after careful consideration we decided to cancel airdrop.”

“Every day there are more people willing to help Ukraine to fight back the aggression. Instead, we will announce NFTs to support Ukranian Armed Forces soon,” wrote Mykhailo Fedorov.

Ukraine reportedly saw a surge in crypto donations after the airdrop was announced yesterday. While scarce details were announced the government posted the news in a thread linked to their initial call out for crypto donations, hinting that those who had donated would receive free tokens.

However, the planned airdrop ran into trouble earlier today when a fake token was released purporting to be from the Ukranian government. While the token appeared to originate from Ukraine’s Ethereum address it was actually issued by a third party and arrived earlier than the scheduled drop time.

