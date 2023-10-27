UK urged not to hand over territory to ‘Chinese-aligned’ Mauritius

The UK government should not cede the Chagos Islands – the site of a key naval base in the Indian Ocean – to “Chinese-aligned” Mauritius, a leading think tank has warned.

Ministers have been encouraged to cease negotiating a treaty of cession with Mauritius over the Chagos Islands, which are home to Diego Garcia, an island in the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT) and the site of a UK-US naval base, via a Policy Exchange report.

The new report, published today, has called on the government to retain the site, over concerns losing it would leave Britain’s “strategic interests… in danger” and be a “colossal mistake”.

Lord West, the former First Sea Lord, wrote in a foreword: “How on earth can the government explain a decision to negotiate with Chinese-aligned Mauritius to hand over sovereignty of the strategically vital island of Diego Garcia?”

Co-written by Richard Ekins KC, from think tank Policy Exchange, the report warns that China is backing Mauritius to claim Diego Garcia in a bid to gain control of the port and airfield.

Lord West added: “There can be little doubt that the Chinese are pushing Mauritius to claim Diego Garcia and that China wants access to and control of the port and airfield facilities.

“The depth of the Sino-Mauritius relationship is evident in the 47 official Chinese development finance projects on the island.”

Ekins said: “The government should revert to the longstanding, cross-party position that the UK enjoys sovereignty over the Chagos Islands.

“[They] should recognise ceding the Chagos Islands, especially on mistaken legal premises, would be an irresponsible act, which would put our strategic interests – and the interests of our closest allies – in danger, while also recklessly undermining fundamental principles of international law.”

It comes after Britain entered in negotiations with Mauritius about sovereignty over BIOT, one of the UK’s 14 overseas territories, in November 2022, after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) advised in 2019 that the UK should terminate its administration, the report says.

While a recent foreign policy and defence review – the Integrated Review Refresh 2023 – highlighted the increasing strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific region.

Located in the midst of the Indian Ocean, BIOT comprises over a thousand islands in the Chagos Archipelago, which are mostly very small, with Diego Garcia the largest.

Policy Exchange describes it as “a US/UK joint military facility… vital to the defence of the UK and our allies” and also urged Labour to back the retention of the Chagos Islands.

An Foreign Office spokesperson said: “The UK and Mauritius have held seven rounds of constructive negotiations on the exercise of sovereignty over the BIOT, and officials will meet again soon to continue negotiations.

“The UK and Mauritius have reiterated that any agreement between our two countries will ensure the continued effective operation of the joint UK-US military base on Diego Garcia, which plays a vital role in regional and global security.”

