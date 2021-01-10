UK to roll out rapid Covid-19 tests for asymptomatic people

The UK will next week roll out regular rapid testing for people with no Covid-19 symptoms, according to health secretary Matt Hancock.

Hancock announced today that the lateral flow tests, which give a result in 30 minutes, will be used to target asymptomatic Covid cases in care homes, across the NHS, in critical infrastructure workplaces and food manufacturers.

Read more: Every UK adult to be offered Covid vaccine by autumn as 2m now immunised

The government has ordered 2m of the tests, which will arrive next Friday from Derby-based manufacturer SureScreen Diagnostics.

“Roughly one in three people with Covid-19 don’t display symptoms, meaning you can infect others unknowingly,” Hancock said.

“This is why asymptomatic testing is so crucial in our fight against the virus, and why I’m so grateful to see the British diagnostics industry use their ingenuity and expertise in our shared purpose to protect our communities.”

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

The government’s testing tsar Baroness Dido Harding added: “Lateral flow tests are playing an ever increasing role in our testing programme as we continue to expand testing to find positive cases amongst those without symptoms.

“Having a British manufacturer provides greater certainty that we will be able to continue to grow our supply of these important tests.”

It comes as chief medical officer Chris Whitty writes in the Sunday Times today that the NHS is two weeks from being overwhelmed.

The UK recorded another 59,937 cases yesterday and and another 1,035 deaths.

Speaking to the BBC today, Hancock said: “The NHS is under very serious pressure – as the chief medical officer said it’s probably under the greatest pressure it ever has been.

Read more: Covid-19 lockdown: Government tells public to ‘act like you have the virus’

“That’s particularly true in some parts of the country, but frankly it’s true across the whole UK.

“The NHS has never needed everybody to do something than it does now and that is to stay at home.”