UK startup growth clashes with Labour’s immigration reforms

Shabana Mahmood. Photo by Andrew Aitchison / In pictures via Getty Images

More than half of Britain’s fastest-growing startups are founded by immigrants, as global talent continues to power the UK’s entrepreneurial engine even as ministers tighten migration rules.

New analysis from the Entrepreneurs Network shows that 54 per cent of the UK’s top 100 fastest-growing companies have at least one foreign-born founder, a sharp rise from 39 per cent in 2024 and the highest level since the think tank began tracking the data.

Immigrants make up roughly 15 per cent of the UK population, meaning they are disproportionately driving the country’s most dynamic companies.

The findings land at a politically tense moment for Britain’s immigration debate.

This comes against a backdrop of Labour’s stricter White Paper proposals, which will hike visa fees, raise English-language thresholds, shorten graduate visa lengths, and significantly increase the immigration skills charge employers pay.

Meanwhile, the Home Office’s Shabana Mahmood is advancing the most sweeping reforms to asylum policy in a generation, tightening entitlements and increasing scrutiny of who can stay.

Business groups have warned that the combined shifts risk sending mixed messages, of a government signalling pro-growth ambitions while making it more expensive and difficult for startups to recruit globally.

Startups founded by immigrants include AI powerhouse Synthesia, crypto platform Deblock, sustainable fashion marketplace Cult Mia and deep-tech ventures like Gradient Labs and Aprio Technologies, firms operating in precisely the sectors Reeves has identified as critical to UK growth.

Global talent, local growth

The Entrepreneurs Network has called on the government to safeguard and expand pathways for high-skilled migration.

Recommendations include preserving fast-track settlement for exceptional talent and reforming the global talent visa to attract experienced operators.

What’s more, it argued for making the Innovator Founder visa more functional and for introducing a selective spinout visa for academics and graduates launching companies.

The think tank also urges reducing administrative and financial barriers that can stifle early-stage ventures.

Eamonn Ives, research director at The Entrepreneurs Network, said: “Foreign-born founders are disproportionately building the UK’s growth companies of the future.”

“The government must ensure the immigration system reflects the realities of modern entrepreneurship.”

Nick Rollason, head of immigration at Kingsley Napley, added that the UK’s global competitiveness depends on remaining open to talent capable of generating jobs and economic value.

With competition for skilled founders intensifying globally, these findings underline that immigration policy has become a strategic economic lever.

And as Rachel Reeves prepares the Autumn Budget, policymakers face a decision: either restricting access to talent or fuelling the next wave of UK startup success.