Employers set to pay more to hire migrants as immigration rules tightened

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood is tightening rules for migrant workers in the UK. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Employers will have to pay higher fees to hire skilled migrant workers as part of home secretary Shabana Mahmood’s moves to strengthen immigration rules.

Under new rules set to be introduced in parliament on Tuesday, migrant workers will have to pass A-level English language standard tests in order to live in the UK while employers will also face more stringent rules on hiring people from abroad.

English language tests will be checked by the Home Office as part of visa application processes, with new rules set to come into effect from January.

The immigration skills charge, which is paid by employers sponsoring foreign workers in order to fund training for British individuals, will be raised by 32 per cent, the first increase since 2017.

Tough rules for foreign graduates

The length of time graduates can stay in the UK will also be cut from two years to 18 months as part of a clampdown on foreign students failing to find employment after finishing university degrees.

Foreign students will have to show they have enough funds to support themselves, the Home Office also confirmed.

The plans were laid out in the government’s immigration white paper earlier this year, raising the bar to entry to the UK for interested students and workers.

Tougher criteria has been designed to improve migrants’ integration into the UK and reduce high net migration figures, which have accounted for around 97 per cent of rising population levels in the UK.

Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said: “This country has always welcomed those who come to this country and contribute.

“But it is unacceptable for migrants to come here without learning our language, unable to contribute to our national life.

“If you come to this country, you must learn our language and play your part.”

UK moves to attract high talent migrants

Under further proposals laid out to parliament, the government is also set to double down on attracting top talent to the UK.

It said its high potential individual visa route would be expanded to graduates from the top 100 international universities, with a cap of 8,000 applicants per year.

The Home Office also said there would be “enhancements” to the Global Talent route, with a longer list of eligible prizes to be included.

It added that further changes to the Global Talent route would be made next year, with a possible switch to an invitation-based system among the options being considered, City AM understands.

The changes to the immigration system may yet be scored by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) for its impact on growth given they are being brought before parliament.

Think tanks and private sector leaders have urged the government to fast-track its move to attract high talent individuals, particularly after the US added a $100,000 fee to a key visa route for highly skilled individuals.