UK retail sales bounce back as shops reopen from lockdown

UK shoppers’ retail spending bounced back in July after “non-essential” stores were reopened, a survey has shown, with a closely watched gauge hitting its highest level since April last year.

The CBI’s gauge of retail sales volumes rebounded to a score of four in July from minus 37 in June. It indicated that sales grew slightly compared to the same period a year earlier and was the highest figure in more than a year.

The CBI said the improvement was primarily driven by stronger grocery sales. It also said sales of hardware and DIY were higher as Britons fixed their houses after months of lockdown.

However, CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith said the “picture remains bleak” for many retailers.

“It’s great to see retail sales stabilise this month, but this doesn’t tell the whole story. This crisis has created winners and losers within the retail sector and for some businesses the picture remains bleak.”

For example, wholesalers reported the fourth consecutive month of falling sales and orders, though at a slower pace than last month.

More to follow.