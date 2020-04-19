The number of shoppers visiting the UK’s retail destinations plunged by a record amount last month due to coronavirus, however a surge in supermarket demand helped to shield retail parks.

UK retail footfall plummeted 44.7 per cent in March due to the mandatory lockdown which restricted movement and forced all non-essential stores to close.

In the three weeks leading up to the lockdown, which was announced on 23 March, UK footfall declined 17.7 per cent on average. During two weeks of lockdown, UK retail footfall has dropped 83.2 per cent, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC).

Shopping centres suffered the worst drop in footfall, reporting a year-on-year drop of 43.6 per cent, as the enclosed spaces made social distancing measures more challenging.

High streets also saw a steep drop in visitors in March, with footfall down 41.8 per cent. An increase in popularity of local convenience stores during the month reduced the impact of the lockdown on high street footfall, the BRC said.

Meanwhile, retail parks reported a 23.5 per cent decline in footfall due to their higher proportion of supermarket tenants, and their wider open spaces.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Retail is facing an unprecedented challenge, particularly those geared towards high street sales.

“Government schemes, including loans, furlough payments, and business rates respite, have been welcomed by the industry as an essential lifeline.

“However, many jobs and businesses depend on this backing and government must remain flexible in their support over the coming weeks, with footfall expected to fall even further.”