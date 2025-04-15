UK resilience buoys Robert Walters amid global hiring slowdown

Recruiter Robert Walters reported a tough first quarter of 2025, amid a global hiring slowdown and persistent economic uncertainty weighing heavily on recruitment activity.

The group cited a combination of cautious employer sentiment, escalating trade tariffs, and shifting economic landscape as key factors disrupting the field.

Despite the broader slowdown, the UK was the group’s most resilient market, with net fee income down just four per cent year on year.

London outperformed with growth of 22 per cent, helped by demand for specialist roles.

Yet, the firm saw weaker conditions in the regions, where fee income fell 22 per cent, partly due to the trend towards office consolidation.

Group-wide, net fee income fell 16 per cent, while headcount was slashed by three per cent during the quarter.

Fee earner productivity rose slightly, helped by stable fee rates and ongoing cost focus.

Europe remained the biggest drag, with fee income down 22 per cent. This was driven by economic concerns and regulatory changes hitting demand, especially in the Netherlands.

Asia Pacific was broadly stable, with mixed results across markets, and China delivering double digit growth.

The recruitment sector has been facing increasing challenges due to new trade tariffs, which have added further uncertainty to global business planning and hiring strategies.

Firms are becoming more cautious with workforce investments as risks rise.

Chief executive Toby Fowlston said: “Global hiring markets remained challenging… and more recently, increased uncertainty regarding the flow of global trade due to tariffs is likely to be a further headwind to client and candidate confidence.”

The firm reported it remains focused on its long term strategy, including improving productivity, streamlining operations and supporting clients and a wide range of talent services.