UK PMIs: Manufacturing activity creeps higher amid Covid restrictions

UK manufacturing activity climbed back to its highest levels since the latest lockdown began in February, new figures have shown.

The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 55.1 last month, up from 54.1 in January. Any reading above 50 designates growth.

However, a combination of supply chain disruption as a result of the Uk’s departure from the EU and cost pressure due to material shortages kept a lid on output growth.

The reading came in above a flash estimate of 54.9.

New orders expanded following a slight decrease in January, as domestic demand improved

and new export business inched higher.

However, Rob Dobson, director at IHS Markit, warned that manufacturing constraints look set to remain for the months to come.

“The UK manufacturing sector was again hit by supplychain issues, COVID-19 restrictions, stalling exports, input shortages and rising cost pressures in February.

“Look past the headline PMI and the survey reveals near stagnant production, widespread shipping and port delays and confusion following the end of the Brexit transition period.

“With current constraints likely to continue for the foreseeable future, pressure on prices and output volumes may remain a feature during the coming months”, he said.

In the Eurozone, manufacturing growth jumped to a three-year high of 57.9, up from 54.1 in January.

A surge in demand helped the measure to one of the highest levels in its history, though also resulted in a shortage of raw materials and a spike in input costs.