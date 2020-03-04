Coronavirus slows growth in the UK services sector

Growth in the UK services sector slowed in February as coronavirus led to cancelled bookings and delayed projects.

Nonetheless, the sector had its second-best month since September 2018 as a rise in consumer confidence after the December General Election and Britain’s exit from the EU led to a rebound in domestic demand.

Read more: Eurozone PMI: Growth hits six-month high but coronavirus casts a shadow

The IHS Markit/Cips purchasing managers’ index (PMI) came in at 53.2 in February, down from 53.9 in January. A score of above 50 indicates expansion.

February was the second consecutive month of expansion for UK services after a subdued 2019 for the sector, when the Brexit impasse and a global slowdown took a toll.

“The post-election rebound in service sector growth lost some of its bounce in February, in part due to coronavirus related disruptions,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at data firm IHS Markit.

The survey, which asks companies’ purchasing managers about the state of business, showed there was a fall in orders from abroad as coronavirus disrupted demand and supply chains around the world.

Duncan Brock, group director at Cips, the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, said: “New orders were largely driven by domestic sales, as some EU clients continued to sidestep business with the UK because of lingering Brexit concerns.”

He said coronavirus “also affected orders from the Asia region, putting a dampener on new business and subsequently levels of job creation”.

Read more: Coronavirus: FTSE 100 wavers after shock Fed rate cut

Despite this, business optimism across the UK services sector reached its highest level since 2015 as firms were cheered by lower political uncertainty and increased domestic demand.

Brock cautioned that coronavirus could yet do more damage to the sector and economy, however. “As shipments from China are held back, and ports closed, the consequences for supply chains are just beginning,” he said.