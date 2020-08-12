UK nightclubs make reopening plea ahead of ‘make or break’ period

The UK’s nightclub sector has issued a desperate plea to the government to outline a plan for reopening venues, warning uncertainty could lead to widespread closures and job losses.

Trade body UK Hospitality today warned that a lack of clarity over the easing of restrictions had put many clubs in a “precarious position”, while continued closures meant thousands of jobs were at risk.

It added that financial support may be required from the government to ensure that businesses survive and are able to retain staff.

The plea comes two weeks after the trade body wrote to culture secretary Oliver Dowden outlining its concerns about the lack of a reopening plan and calling for greater clarity.

Peter Marks, chief executive of nightclub owner The Deltic Group, warned the sector was approaching a “potentially make or break” period, with the clubbing season usually picking up in September.

“We have used science-backed plans that take into account our specific issues with absolutely every precaution to ensure that nightclubs can be fully risk-assessed and be as safe as possible for both customers and staff,” he said.

“We are ready to welcome customers back safely straight away, but the government is keeping us closed.”

London’s nightlife sector has previously rallied against the government’s decision to keep nightclubs closed even after pubs, bars, restaurants, hotels, theme parks, galleries and hairdressers reopened last month.

Alex Proud, who owns several venues including Proud Camden, told City A.M. it was “possibly the end of our business”.

Casinos and bowling alleys, which also remain shuttered under current government guidelines, have also expressed their disappointment at the lack of a clear reopening plan.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was poised to ease restrictions for some nightlife venues at the end of last month, but reversed the decision amid fears of a second wave of infections.

UK Hospitality chief executive Kate Nicholls said: “Each day that passes feels like a day closer to more business failures and job losses, without any plan to inform business planning. Venues are in limbo, uncertain of when — or even if — they will be able to re-open their doors.

“Keeping businesses in the dark helps nobody. We must be told when we can reopen and given reassurance that financial support will be forthcoming to ensure these businesses don’t go under with the loss of potentially thousands of jobs.”