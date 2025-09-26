UK launches national commission to fast-track AI in the NHS

The UK government has established a national commission to accelerate the safe introduction of AI across the NHS.

The panel, which brings together experts from big techs, researchers, and clinicians, will advise the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on a new regulatory framework for AI in healthcare, set to be published next year.

The commission aims to address regulatory uncertainty that has slowed the adoption of technologies such as AI assistants for doctors.

Early trials of ‘ambient voice technology’ have demonstrated the ability to reduce administrative workloads, allowing clinicians to spend more time with patients and streamline processes such as A&E triage and hospital discharges.

Balancing innovation with safety

While AI promises efficiency, its rollout comes with significant challenges. Ensuring patient privacy, maintaining public trust, and mitigating bias in AI systems will be critical.

The NHS holds one of the largest patient datasets globally, providing rich opportunities for AI, whilst also requiring rigorous governance to prevent misuse or errors.

Professor Alastair Denniston, chair of the commission, said: “This commission marks a vital step in ensuring the UK leads the way in responsible innovation while accelerating the availability of AI technologies that can support better health for everyone”.

Patient safety commissioner professor Henrietta Hughes also added that AI adoption must remain equitable and patient-focused.

The commission will also guide the rollout of AI applications in radiology, pathology, and remote monitoring, helping clinicians detect early signs of deterioration and supporting patients in living independently.

Its work will be informed by a formal call for evidence from stakeholders across the UK and internationally, ensuring a broad range of perspectives shapes the recommendations.

The initiative comes as the NHS trials the AI research screening platform, a £6m programme designed to allow trusts to test diagnostic AI tools at scale.

The platform aims to reduce the costs and delays associated with deploying AI in screening services, potentially improving early diagnosis for conditions like cancer.

While AI in healthcare sparks visions of futuristic diagnostics, experts say the most immediate benefits may come from more mundane tools that ease workloads and improve efficiency.

Robbie Jerrom, senior principal technologist at Red Hat, told City AM that even small productivity gains can have a substantial impact on the capacity of NHS staff. “Productivity gains really do add up”, he added.