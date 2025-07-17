UK launches free AI training for schools as staff confidence lags

Teachers offered certification as Whitehall aims to fast-track AI in classrooms

The government has rolled out a new suite of free training materials to help schools and colleges across England get to grips with artificial intelligence in the classroom.

The Department of Education (DfE) said the resources – developed by Chiltern Learning Trust and the Chartered College of Teaching – aim to boost staff confidence in the safe and ethical use of AI, as adoption accelerates across the public sector.

The online package includes tools like presentations and templates, and will be free for all teachers across the country. A core safety module has also been recommended for every staff member.

The move comes as the government pushes to modernise schools with AI powered tools, including lesson planning aids and admin software.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said the aim was to “free up teachers to focus on inspiring lessons and personalised support”.

But it follows months of debate over how AI is reshaping learning – and how prepared the sector is.

Research shows less than half of UK teachers feel confident using AI, while many students report growing distrust in how their peers use it.

Dr Catt Scutt, deputy chief executive at the Chartered College of Teaching, welcomed the new guidance, yet warned that adoption must be informed.

“AI has huge potential in education, but it also comes with huge risks”, she said. “We must ensure the workforce is confident and competent in its safe use”.

Sufian Sadiq at Chiltern Learning Trust also added that the materials had been designed to “demystify AI”, claiming to give educators the practical tools, without replacing the human element.

Case studies are also included to show how some schools are already using AI tools like ChatGPT to create worksheets or analyse student progress. Yet, the DfE claim training is about understanding how, and when, AI should be used, rather than just prompting an LLM.

AI in education under scrutiny

The move lands as universities and schools grapple with a surge in generative AI use.

A recent study from the University of Pittsburgh found that students are turning to tools like ChatGPT to help with research and writing, while often avoiding human support for fear of judgement.

Some students even reported preferring AI to attending office hours, while others flagged a growing lack of trust in classmates who over-rely on AI, particularly during group projects.

The materials come alongside other government initiatives to embrace AI across the education sector, including a £3m innovation fund for AI classroom tools and a workload reduction pilot scheme for teachers.

Still, education unions have warned that training must be backed by clear policy, particularly around data use, student safety, and maintaining critical thinking.