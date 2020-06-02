UK house prices tumble at fastest rate since 2009 amid coronavirus

UK house prices dropped at the fastest rate since the depths of the financial crisis in February 2009 last month, figures have shown, as the coronavirus pandemic brought the property market to a standstill.

House prices tumbled by 1.7 per cent in May compared to growth of 0.9 per cent a month earlier, according to the closely watched Nationwide house price index.

The fall took the annual rate of growth for UK house prices to 1.8 per cent in May from 3.7 per cent in April, Nationwide said.

The figures came as the UK continues to lift its coronavirus lockdown, which has been in place since March.

Last month, the government said construction sites could open if it were safe to do so, along with factories.

But the outlook for UK house prices and the housing market remains highly uncertain, said Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist.

“Behavioural changes and social distancing are likely to impact the flow of housing transactions for some time,” he said.

Gardner said that would-be buyers are “now planning to wait six months on average before looking to enter the market”.

Government schemes should support UK house prices

The drop in May took the average UK house price to £218,902, Nationwide said. That compared to £222,915 in April.

That will please first-time buyers, although many will have seen reductions in their wages. But it will worry homeowners and property speculators.

The lockdown has hit the housing market hard. Data from HMRC showed that residential property transactions were down 53 per cent in April compared with the same month in 2019.

Mortgage activity has also declined sharply. The latest figures show that one in seven UK mortgages are now subject to a “holiday”, with banks offering 1.6m mortgage breaks to customers impacted by Covid-19.

Nonetheless, Gardner said government support schemes should support the market over the longer term.

“The raft of policies adopted to support the economy, including to protect businesses and jobs, to support peoples’ incomes and keep borrowing costs down, should set the stage for a rebound once the shock passes, and help limit long-term damage to the economy.”