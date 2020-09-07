UK house prices hit record high as stamp duty cut powers market

UK house prices hit a record high in August after pent-up demand and the stamp duty holiday combined to power the market upwards, according to lender Halifax.

Prices rose 1.6 per cent month on month despite the UK being hit by the worst recession in modern history. That meant prices were 5.2 per cent higher in August than they were a year earlier, Halifax said.

Read more: UK house prices recover from lockdown to hit all-time high in August

The surprising surge in prices has now been confirmed by numerous sources. Last week, building society Nationwide estimated that UK house prices jumped two per cent in August to hit an all-time high.

“A surge in market activity has driven up house prices through the post-lockdown summer period,” said Halifax managing director Russell Galley.

He said the rise has been “fuelled by the release of pent-up demand, a strong desire amongst some buyers to move to bigger properties, and of course the temporary cut to stamp duty”.

Tax cut has desired effect on UK house prices

The rise will please the government, which increased the threshold at which buyers pay the stamp duty tax to £500,000 from £125,000 until the end of March in an effort to boost the property market.

Britain’s housing market was frozen in April and May. After it reopened in June, many who had scrapped plans to move put them in motion again, in lots of cases buoyed by a rise in savings during lockdown.

The jump in prices now means the average UK house costs more than £245,000 for the first time on record, according to Halifax. That is good news for property owners, but will hurt first-time buyers.

Galley warned that the price surge is “unlikely” to be sustained in the medium term, however.

“The macroeconomic picture in the UK should become clearer over the next few months as various government support measures come to an end,” he said.

Read more: UK house prices: Growth to remain ‘muted’ after coronavirus lockdown

He added that only then will the “true scale of the impact of the pandemic on the labour market” become apparent.

Most economists expect a wave of unemployment when the furlough scheme ends in October. Experts say that is likely to put downward pressure on house prices.