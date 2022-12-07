UK house prices fall in sharpest drop since 2008 crash

House price growth has continued to cool in the UK, with last month representing the sharpest decline in value since 2008.

The average cost of a home now stands at £285,579, after falling by 2.3 per cent in November, according to Halifax today – which began tracking house prices in 1983.

Growth rates have slowed considerably in the past few months, in response to higher mortgage rates and the cost of living crunch in the country.

“While a market slowdown was expected given the known economic headwinds… This month’s fall reflects the worst of the market volatility over recent months,” Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said today.

“Some potential home moves have been paused as homebuyers feel increased pressure on affordability and industry data continues to suggest that many buyers and sellers are taking stock while the market continues to stabilise.”

Kinniard lent some relief for those looking to sell, as the market has banked some of largest leaps in value ever seen, since the start of the pandemic.

Property prices are up more than £12,000 compared to this time last year and remain £46,403 above pre-pandemic levels.