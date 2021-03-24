UK house price growth slowed in January as buyers paused due to new lockdown

UK house price growth slowed in January compared to the previous month as buyers paused due to the introduction of new lockdown measures and uncertainty over the length of the stamp duty holiday, according to the latest official data.

Average house prices increased by 7.5 per cent over the year to January, down from eight per cent in December 2020, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed.

Across the UK, the average house price in January was £249,000 – £17,000 higher than in the same month of the previous year.

Average house prices increased over the year in England to £267,000, a 7.5 per cent jump.

House prices were up 9.6 per cent in Wales to £179,000, by 6.9 per cent in Scotland at £164,000 and reached £148,000 in Northern Ireland, an increase of 5.3 per cent.

The North West was the English region with the highest annual growth in average house prices, recording a 12 per cent spike , while the West Midlands had the lowest growth of 4.7 per cent.

