UK green hydrogen plant plans unveiled by global giant Lhyfe

Lhyfe’s proposed Tyneside site in Wallsend. Credit: Shepherd Offshore

Plans for a green hydrogen plant in the North East of England have been unveiled by global giant Lhyfe.

The green and renewable hydrogen company has earmarked the brownfield site of the Neptune Bank Power Station in Wallsend, North Tyneside, for the proposed development.

If approved, the plant would have an initial capacity of 20 megawatts (MW), capable of producing up to eight tonnes of green hydrogen per day.

Lhyfe said that as an equivalent, eight tonnes would enable a hydrogen truck to travel approximately 100,000 km without emitting any CO2.

With the same quantity, a car could go around the Earth 20 times or travel around 800,000 km, the company added.

The plant would be named Lhyfe Wallsend and aim to supply a range of organisations seeking to decarbonise their manufacturing and transport operations.

The France-based multinational’s first plant in Pays de la Loire has been operational since the second half of 2021, with two more sites inaugurated in the Occitanie and Brittany regions in December 2023.

Several other sites are currently under construction or extension across Europe.

The announcement comes 18 months after Lhyfe launched its UK subsidiary, headquartered in Newcastle.

Lhyfe’s planning application will be submitted to North Tyneside Council in the coming weeks.

Taia Kronborg, chief business officer at Lhyfe, said: “We are excited to announce North Tyneside as the site for our first UK green hydrogen production project.

“The development of green hydrogen projects is critical if major energy users are to decarbonise their operations.

“We hope this project will not only help the North East but the whole of the UK reach its net zero targets.

“At Lhyfe, we are demonstrating that green hydrogen is now a reality and a key driver of the clean energy transition.

“We have a strong ethos of working with partners and communities to create projects that deliver real local value, and this is a key focus in growing our operations in line with demand.”

Charles Shepherd, managing director at Shepherd Offshore, added: “We at Shepherd Offshore are excited to announce the partnership with Lhyfe on the hydrogen production facility in Wallsend.

“Shepherd Offshore is fully committed to yet another critical milestone in the growing strength and evolution of the River Tyne and looks forward to welcoming Lhyfe to the north bank of the Tyne.”