UK government launches hydrogen roadmap in bid to reach net zero

The UK government has launched the country’s first ever roadmap to develop a low carbon hydrogen sector as part of its plan to reach net zero.

The government announced today it will inject millions into hydrogen subsidies to incentivise manufacturers to ramp up hydrogen production.

As part of the plan, the government will provide £105m in subsidies to carbon intensive industries in a bid to steer them away from engaging in pollutive activities.

Business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, said: “Today marks the start of the UK’s hydrogen revolution. This home-grown clean energy source has the potential to transform the way we power our lives and will be essential to tackling climate change and reaching net zero.”

“With the potential to provide a third of the UK’s energy in the future, our strategy positions the UK as first in the global race to ramp up hydrogen technology and seize the thousands of jobs and private investment that come with it.”

“A booming, UK-wide hydrogen economy could be worth £900 million and create over 9,000 high-quality jobs by 2030, potentially rising to 100,000 jobs and worth up to £13 billion by 2050,” the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.